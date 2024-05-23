1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

City of Joliet Employee Involved In Pedestrian Crash

May 23, 2024 5:36AM CDT
Joliet Police/ss

On May 22, 2024, at 11:03 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to East  Cass Street and Herkimer Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. A preliminary  investigation of the crash determined the following: A male City of Joliet Utilities employee (54,  Elwood) was driving a city-owned Ford F350 pickup truck southbound Herkimer Street at East  Cass Street. The F350 initiated a left turn toward eastbound Cass Street and struck a male  pedestrian (75, Joliet) that was walking northbound across Cass Street in the crosswalk, at the  east side of the intersection. The pedestrian was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical  Center by the Joliet Fire Department with life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was  uninjured.  

All lanes of Cass Street between Collins Street and Eastern Avenue were closed for a time as  investigators from the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructed the crash. Anyone with  video footage or information pertaining to this crash is encouraged to contact the Traffic Unit at  815-724-3193. This crash remains under active investigation. 

