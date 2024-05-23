City of Joliet Employee Involved In Pedestrian Crash

On May 22, 2024, at 11:03 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to East Cass Street and Herkimer Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined the following: A male City of Joliet Utilities employee (54, Elwood) was driving a city-owned Ford F350 pickup truck southbound Herkimer Street at East Cass Street. The F350 initiated a left turn toward eastbound Cass Street and struck a male pedestrian (75, Joliet) that was walking northbound across Cass Street in the crosswalk, at the east side of the intersection. The pedestrian was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

All lanes of Cass Street between Collins Street and Eastern Avenue were closed for a time as investigators from the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructed the crash. Anyone with video footage or information pertaining to this crash is encouraged to contact the Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193. This crash remains under active investigation.