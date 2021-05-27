City of Joliet Hire New Director of Community Development
The City of Joliet has announced the addition of Eva-Marie Tropper as the new Director of Community Development effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Some of Eva-Marie’s previous roles include planning positions with the cities of Naperville, Orland Park and most recently, the City of Chicago. She holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Urban and Economic Geography, a Master of Science in Planning with a Specialization in Urban and Regional Planning and is receiving her MBA specializing in Corporate Strategy and Execution from the University of Notre Dame the week of June 7th.
Originally from the city of Toronto, Canada, Eva-Marie’s personal interests involve culture and place and philanthropy, ice hockey (her son plays), and she also founded a non-profit organization in Chicago committed to serving 150,000+ girls aged 6-18 in 350 cities across the United States and Canada with a mission to inspire and empower girls to be strong, smart, and bold.