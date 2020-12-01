City of Joliet Holiday Lights Map Returns for 2020
Already outdoors and adored from afar, the holiday light displays you will find on the City of Joliet 2020 Holiday Lights Map is the seasonal magic we all need this year.
Joliet residents who decorate the exterior of their home can submit their address to the short form found at: www.joliet.gov/holidaylights. Submissions are open beginning Tuesday, December 1 through Thursday, December 31, 2020 and available for viewing through Friday, January 4, 2021 (no submissions after December 31, 2020.) Please note that addresses submitted do need to be within Joliet city-limits to be included. Addresses will be available in list format on the website in addition to the map.
Anyone looking to view light displays and holiday decorations around the City of Joliet is encouraged to use this map. Hop in the car and explore a new neighborhood or explore your own by foot. More information, submission guidelines and FAQs are available at www.joliet.gov/holidaylights