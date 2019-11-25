City of Joliet Holiday Lights On Friday, November 29th
The City of Joliet Holiday Lights Map is back for another year of seasonal fun! This easy-to-use map makes finding the best holiday decorations in Joliet a breeze.
Joliet residents can submit their decorated home by visiting www.joliet.gov/holidaylights and filling out the short form. Submissions are open starting Monday, November 25 through Monday, December 31. The map is available for viewing through Friday, January 3, 2019. Please note that addresses submitted do need to be within Joliet city-limits to be included. New this year, addresses will be available in list format on the website in addition to the map.
Anyone looking to view light displays and holiday decorations is encouraged to use this map for optimum holiday decoration viewing. More information, submission guidelines and FAQs are available at www.joliet.gov/holidaylights