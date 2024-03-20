City of Joliet, Northpoint Handed Temporary Restraining Order

A Will County Judge has granted a Temporary Restraining Order on the City of Joliet and East Gate-Logistics Park, otherwise known as Northpoint. The TRO was brought forth by the Houbolt Road Extension and CenterPoint Properties Trust to Judge John Pavich’s court room. In the court order, the City of Joliet is not allowed to eliminate any restrictions put into place on Millsdale Road, between the railroad tracks and Keith Allen Drive.

Initially, the city and East Gate wanted to use the stretch of Millsdale that was restricted to vehicles weighing more than 20,000 pounds for a bypass to Third Coast Parkway, removing the “Weight Limit 10 Tons” signs in the area. The City declared that they would not enforce the weight restriction ordinance for that stretch of Millsdale if they went through with their plans.

As a motion of the order, the city can not eliminate any restrictions and use the temporary connection they have set up. A status hearing has been set for Friday, April 5th at 10am.