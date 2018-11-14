City of Joliet Receives Morton Arboretum Community Trees Grant

The City of Joliet is proud to announce it has received a $15,000 grant from the Morton Arboretum’s Community Trees Program federal forestry program. This award will allow the City to plant an additional 73 trees across the five city districts in spring of 2019. The Arboretum awarded more than $170,000 in federal forestry grants to communities all over Illinois looking to fund tree-related projects. Residents can request a new parkway tree be planted near their home by filling a form at here. Residents who are approved will receive tree health care information and watering instructions. The City will fertilize every new tree planted and schedule watering as needed for the next three years to ensure a higher survival rate.