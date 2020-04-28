      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

City of Joliet Receives PPE Donation

Apr 28, 2020 @ 2:56pm
SONY DSC

The City of Joliet received a donation of PPE from Harbor Freight Tools on Monday, April 27. Greg Elmore, Senior Manager of HR at Harbor Freight Tools worked with Mayor O’Dekirk, Councilman Larry Hug, and Fire Chief Greg Blaskey to coordinate the donation of a pallet of PPE that included masks, gloves and gowns. The PPE will be distributed to both the Joliet Fire and Police Departments. Harbor Freight Tools has also donated PPE to AMITA Saint Joseph Hospital. The City of Joliet would like to thank Harbor Freight Tools for their generous donation.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law