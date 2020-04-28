City of Joliet Receives PPE Donation
The City of Joliet received a donation of PPE from Harbor Freight Tools on Monday, April 27. Greg Elmore, Senior Manager of HR at Harbor Freight Tools worked with Mayor O’Dekirk, Councilman Larry Hug, and Fire Chief Greg Blaskey to coordinate the donation of a pallet of PPE that included masks, gloves and gowns. The PPE will be distributed to both the Joliet Fire and Police Departments. Harbor Freight Tools has also donated PPE to AMITA Saint Joseph Hospital. The City of Joliet would like to thank Harbor Freight Tools for their generous donation.