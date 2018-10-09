City of Joliet Reminds Citizens of Political Sign Regulations

In this March 30, 2017 photo, campaign signs for the Bolingbrook mayoral race are displayed outside the Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, Ill. Republican Roger Claar who has been mayor of Bolingbrook for 31 years is facing the fight of his career after he angered some residents by hosting a September fundraiser for Donald Trump. His rival, Democrat Jackie Traynere, is getting support from Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and Our Revolution, an offshoot of Bernie Sanders' campaign. (AP Photo/Sara Burnett)

This election season, the City of Joliet reminds residents of the regulations that control the placement of signs supporting political candidates. The City of Joliet Zoning Ordinance regulates temporary political signs to control the size and location of these signs. State law effective January 1, 2011, prohibits municipalities from regulating when campaign signs can go up on

residential properties (Public Act 096-0904). The law essentially allows property owners to put up outdoor political campaign signs without any limitation on the duration that the signs may be displayed. Municipalities are still allowed to regulate the size, height and location of the signs.

Overview:

• Signs cannot be larger than 16 square feet in area, which includes the support structure. Signs cannot

be more than five feet in height.

• Signs must be placed on private property and not in the City’s right-of-way, which includes the parkway

between the street and the sidewalk or in the median. Signs placed here will be removed and

discarded.

• Political signs should not be placed any closer than 10 feet from the edge of the pavement.

• In areas where sidewalks are present, signs need to be placed a minimum of two feet beyond the

private property side of the edge of the sidewalk.

• The use of trees or utility poles as sign supports or standards is prohibited.

Please visit our website at http://cityofjoliet.info/government/ordinances for a more detailed review of the ordinance and placement specifications. Select the link for Zoning Ordinances to review section 47-17.21. Any signs posted in violation of these regulations will be deemed illegal and are subject to removal and possible fines. Should you have any questions about temporary political signs or to report violations, please contact the City of Joliet at 815-724-4000.