City of Joliet Reminds Residents Of Snow Parking Ban In Advance of Today’s Winter Storm Warning
The National Weather Service is monitoring the potential for impactful winter weather for the Joliet-area on Monday, January 25 and Monday night.
Residents are reminded that the City has an on street parking ban for any snowfall accumulation of two (2) inches or greater. Vehicles should be removed from streets until the City crews have had a chance to clear the streets. Roadway crews will not return to plow streets where vehicles are parked until the following day when the vehicles have been moved and the City has been notified by the residents.
Snow Parking Ban
On-street parking is prohibited by City Ordinance (16900, Section 19-142) for any snowfall accumulations of two (2) inches or more. Parked vehicles are an obstacle to the snowplows. Consequently, plowing around parked vehicles leaves large areas of snow and ice on the roadway. Once the plow trucks have cleared the entire street by your home or business, you may move your vehicle back to the street.
Some older neighborhoods in Joliet do not have adequate off-street parking options. In those areas, residents are encouraged to seek permission from neighbors who have off-street parking spaces and other parking options such as commercial or church parking lots that will allow streets to be clear of vehicles for snow clearing efforts to be effective.
The Joliet Police Department will have the option of issuing a parking ticket to the owner of the vehicle left on a City street during a snow event (that requires a parking ban) as well as having the option of having the vehicle towed , or both. All towing and storage costs will be the responsibility of the vehicle owner.
Please note that the storm system still has over 3,000 miles to travel, so uncertainty in its ultimate track remains. Residents should continue to check the news for forecast updates.
Additional winter weather event information and practices, including plow routes and shoveling reminders can be found here.