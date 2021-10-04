      Weather Alert

City of Joliet Seeks Christmas Tree

Oct 4, 2021 @ 9:28am
Joliet Christmas/md

The City of Joliet is currently seeking a large tree to be used on display as the Christmas tree for downtown Joliet.

Annually, a local resident donates their tree to the City of Joliet where it is used as part of the annual holiday display at the Van Buren Street plaza.  The tree must be at least a 30 to 35 foot evergreen of quality.

The City of Joliet will remove the tree at no charge to the resident.  Those interested in donating a tree to the City of Joliet can contact Lori Carmine at 815-724-3763.

TAGS
Christmas Tree joliet
Popular Posts
Interstate 80 Closed in Joliet Due to Semi Fire
Weekend Lane Closure on Eastbound I-80 in Joliet
Joliet Police: Woman Hit by Gunshot As She Sat In Her Living Room
Will County Sheriff's Deputies Get $245,000 Of Meth Off The Streets Following Traffic Stop
New Lenox Fire Protection District Responds to Residential Structure Fire
Connect With Us Listen To Us On