      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

City of Joliet Seeks Public Feedback on AXON Body Camera Draft Policy

Feb 9, 2021 @ 12:07pm
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The City of Joliet is seeking the public’s commentary and feedback concerning the preliminary AXON body camera policy for the Joliet Police Department. The full draft policy is available for viewing on www.joliet.gov/publiccomment . After reading the policy, the public is welcome to submit their comments using the short form located directly beneath the policy link.

The form will be available for submissions until Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Popular Posts
EXTREME Cold in Forecast and Cold Weather Tips for Joliet Residents
LaSalle County Republicans Censure Kinzinger
Joliet Police: Pursuit Through City Leads to Multiple Charges
Prosecutors Want Arrest Warrant, Higher Bond For Kyle Rittenhouse
Illinois Congressman, Others Want Pelosi Fined For Metal Detector Avoidance