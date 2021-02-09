City of Joliet Seeks Public Feedback on AXON Body Camera Draft Policy
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
The City of Joliet is seeking the public’s commentary and feedback concerning the preliminary AXON body camera policy for the Joliet Police Department. The full draft policy is available for viewing on www.joliet.gov/publiccomment . After reading the policy, the public is welcome to submit their comments using the short form located directly beneath the policy link.
The form will be available for submissions until Thursday, March 11, 2021.