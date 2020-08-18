City Of Joliet, Thanks For Your Patience But More Time Needed To Clean Up Downed Trees
storm damage from Aug 10/md
The City of Joliet, public works department says while progress has been made to clear debris from the storm that took place over a week ago, the city says it could take another 4 to 5 weeks before all areas are cleaned up. There is a considerable amount of trees, tree limbs and tree debris yet to clean up throughout the entire city.
A Facebook post states, “This storm was more extensive than the one in May and it is estimated that Public Works will be working on storm debris pick up for the next 4-5 weeks before all areas are cleaned up. We would like to thank all our residents for their cooperation and patience.”