Closing Arguments Expected To Begin In Trial Of Ex-Madigan Chief Of Staff

Closing arguments are expected to begin today in the perjury trial of the longtime Chief of Staff of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Timothy Mapes is charged with lying to a grand jury in the federal probe that led to Madigan’s indictment last year in a racketeering case. Mapes served as Madigan’s chief of staff from 1991 until June 2018, when he was ousted following allegations of harassment. His lawyers rested their case yesterday after calling four witnesses. Mapes decided to waive his right to testify in his own defense.