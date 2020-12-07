      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Closure Of Driver Services Facilities Extend Until Jan. 5

Dec 7, 2020 @ 5:45am
Secretary of State Driver Services Facility Joliet/md

Driver services facilities in Illinois will remain closed until January 5th. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement last week as COVID-19 continues to surge across the state. White initially planned to reopen the facilities today but decided the current conditions are too dangerous. Certain facilities will remain open for new drivers, CDL applicants and drive-thru license plate stickers. White reminds the public that the deadline for renewing expiring driver’s licenses and IDs has been extended to June 1st.

