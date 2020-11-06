Closure Of Jefferson Street Bridge Extended Until April of Next Year
Joliet bridge/md
The Jefferson Street Bridge re-opening is being delayed, again. The U.S. 30 bridge over the Des Plaines River in Joliet closed on June with an expected completion date in August. The bridge work was then supposed to be completed by the end of the year, that was then followed by a March 14th date but now the Illinois Department of Transportation says the bridge will reopen in April of 2021. This is now the forth date that IDOT has stated will be the reopening of the bridge.
The closure is to replace mechanical components on the movable bridge. A detour is currently directing traffic to Raynor Avenue (U.S. 52), McDonough Street (U.S. 6/52) and Chicago Street (Illinois 53).