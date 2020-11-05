Closure Of Jefferson Street Bridge Extended Until March of Next Year
The Jefferson Street Bridge re-opening is being delayed, again. The U.S. 30 bridge over the Des Plaines River in Joliet closed on June with an expected completion date in August. The bridge work was then supposed to be completed by the end of the year but now the Illinois Department of Transportation says the bridge will reopen on March 14th.
The closure is to replace mechanical components on the movable bridge. A detour is currently directing traffic to Raynor Avenue (U.S. 52), McDonough Street (U.S. 6/52) and Chicago Street (Illinois 53).