Closure on Rowell Avenue in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of the ongoing efforts to rebuild the eastbound Interstate 80 bridge over Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, in Joliet, a full closure is scheduled to take place on Rowell Avenue, between Linden and Haven avenues beginning, weather permitting, 8 p.m. Monday, May 9, to 6 a.m. Thursday, May 12.
The closure is necessary to install steel support beams for the new eastbound bridge over Rowell Avenue, anticipated to be completed by the end of this year. A detour will direct motorists to Richards Street, Fourth Street and Mills Road. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.