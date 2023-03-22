Closures on I-80 in Joliet over four extended weekends

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that joint repairs and patching to the Interstate 80 bridges, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over four extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Friday, March 24. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, lane closures will take place on westbound I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues.

Additionally, the ramp from Chicago Street (U.S.52/Illinois 53) to westbound I-80 will be closed. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour to

access the expressway. At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted. Westbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area.

Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged. The ramp and all lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, March 27. Additionally, the eastbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street is closed for reconstruction, with an anticipated reopening later this spring. The posted detour directs traffic to exit Briggs Street and re-enter westbound I-80 to access the Richards Street exit.

To complete the project, additional weekend lane and ramp closures are scheduled to take place, from 10 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays, alternating between westbound and eastbound I-80 for approximately three additional weekends, weather permitting. No weekend closures are scheduled to take place over the Easter holiday weekend (April 7-10).