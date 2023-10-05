Closures on I-80 in Joliet Over Two Extended Weekends

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that deck patching and repairs to the Interstate 80 bridges, between Raynor Avenue and Richards Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over two extended weekends beginning, weather permitting this Friday. Starting at 10:00 p.m., lane closures will take place on westbound I-80, between Raynor Avenue and Richards Street.

The ramp from Chicago Street to westbound I-80 also will be closed. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour to access the expressway. At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted.

Westbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged. The ramp and all lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

Additionally, the westbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street is closed for reconstruction, with an anticipated reopening late summer 2024. Motorists should follow the posted detour. An additional extended weekend closure will be required to complete repairs on eastbound I-80. Details and impacts to traffic will be shared in advance, closer to the closure date.