Closures on I-80 in Joliet Over Two Extended Weekends

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that deck patching and repairs to the Interstate 80 bridges, between Raynor Avenue and Richards Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over two extended weekends beginning, Friday, Oct. 6.

Starting at 10:00 p.m. Friday, lane closures will take place on westbound I-80, between Raynor Avenue and Richards Street. The ramp from Chicago Street (U.S.52/Illinois 53) to westbound I-80 also will be closed. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour to access the expressway.

At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted. Westbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged. The ramp and all lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

Additionally, the westbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street is closed for reconstruction, with an anticipated reopening late summer 2024. Motorists should follow the posted detour.