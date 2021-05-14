CN Rail Crossing Repairs Will Close Briggs For A Week Beginning Monday
Briggs Street from Spencer Road (Illinois Highway) to U.S. Route 52 (Manhattan Road) will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, May 17, 2021 in order to allow the CN railroad to complete rail crossing repairs. A detour route utilizing U.S. Route 52 (Manhattan Road) , Laraway Road, Gougar Road, and U.S. Route 30 will be posted. It is expected that the work will be completed and the road reopened by Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Drivers are advised to reduce speed, exercise caution, and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area.