The Will County Coroner’s office reporting the death of a 72-year-old man from Richton Park. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 12th after he was struck by a freight train in Monee. It happened at mile post 34 of the CN railroad tracks. He was a pedestrian struck by a freight train. The CN railroad police are investigating the incident.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification.