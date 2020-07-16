CN to Install Cantilever & New Tracks at 9th Street Railroad Crossing
CN installs cantilever installation at the 9th Street railroad in Lockport
If you travel through Lockport a major street will be closed next week. Canadian National (CN) will be performing double track replacement and cantilever installation at the 9th Street railroad crossing (west of State Street) beginning Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, 2020. During this time, 9th Street (IL Route 7) west of State Street (IL Route 171) will be closed to traffic. IDOT has a posted detour, take Route 53 north to 135th Street to New Avenue. But Lockport City Administrator Ben Benson has another detour that listeners may be aware of.
Local Access Only on Canal Road – Canal Road south of 9th Street will be accessible from Division Street to local northbound and southbound traffic.
Improvements at the 9th Street railroad crossing will include the installation of a new track structure, new rubber surface, and asphalt approaches. A horizontal structure called a cantilever will be constructed with supports at one end, south of 9th Street, extended over the eastbound roadway.