Coal City Bus Company Drivers Vote To Strike

The union that represents the bus company who provides service to the Coal City School District #1 has authorized a strike. The vote came late last night, in a unanimous vote, for the bus drivers employed by Illinois Central to strike. According to Superintendent Christopher Spence, the strike could start on August 26th.

Negotiations between Illinois Central Bus Company and their union still remain ongoing, but the Coal City School District wants parents to be aware that there may be a disruption in service should a strike occur.