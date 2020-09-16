Coal City High School Shifts to Remote Learning Temporarily
Coal City Community Unit School District #1 is shifting to remote learning temporarily. A letter to parents says the school was made aware of a COVID related issue at Coal City High School. Four high school students tested positive for COVID. The school is shut down until September 29th and will return to in-person learning on September 30th. This does not impact any of the other four schools in the district. Full letter to parents below.
September 15, 2020
Dear District #1 Parents/Guardians,
I wanted to make everyone aware of a COVID-related issue that the school district was made aware of today at Coal City High School. Although our school year has gotten off to a tremendous start, we hit an issue today that will result in some temporary changes for the students of Coal City High School. Today we were made aware of four high school students who have tested positive for COVID. Although we have experienced a few positive COVID cases since the start of school, all of these incidents have been isolated and have not originated or been transmitted in our schools. This afternoon, we learned of two positive cases that possibly could have been connected to one another within the high school. As a result, we immediately contacted the Grundy County Health Department to seek their guidance on how to proceed.
After consulting with the Grundy County Health Department and deferring to IDPH guidelines, it was recommended that Coal City High School shut down through September 29 with a return to in-person learning on September 30. We realize how disappointing this is to our students, but our school district needs to place the health and safety of our students first. Once again, Coal City High School will be shut down to inperson learning from Wednesday, September 16 through Tuesday, September 29 with a return to inperson learning on Wednesday, September 30. The information on the possible connection of two COVID positive students and the resulting recommendation from the Grundy County Health Department came late this afternoon. As a result, our high school teachers and students need some time to prepare. Therefore, the high school will be using Wednesday, September 16 to plan and prepare for the shift to full remote learning which will begin on Thursday, September 17.
Principal Spencer will be in contact with our students regarding a schedule to pick up any items from their lockers. This temporary shutdown of the high school also means that all high school sports and activities will be paused until September 30. It is important to understand that this temporary pause on in-person learning at the high school does not impact any of our other four schools. All of our PreK-8 buildings will continue on their normal in-person learning schedule.
The latest situation at the high school is just another reminder of how this pandemic can still impact our school district. We encourage everyone to continue wearing face coverings when necessary, wash your hands frequently, and practice proper social distancing whenever possible. Coal City School District #1 remains committed to providing an in-person learning environment for our students. As long as the data supports doing so, we plan to return to in-person learning at the high school on Wednesday, September 30. Thank you for your continued
patience, support and understanding during these unprecedented times.
Educationally Yours,
Kent A. Bugg, Ph.D.