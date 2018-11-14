Coal City Suffers Third Suspected Heroin Overdose in Ten Days

The Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan and the Coal City Police Department are investigating the death of a 60-year-old as a result of suspected heroin overdose. This death occurred sometime early Tuesday afternoon according to evidence collected at the scene. Coroner Callahan states he was called to a residence in Coal City for the death of Clarice R. Cummings of Coal City. There was evidence at the scene that supports the use of heroin and other pharmaceutical drugs. The coroner has also disclosed that this is the third death in Coal City this past 10 days as a result of suspected heroin.