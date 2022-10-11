1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Coalition Calls For Columbus Day To Be Replaced By Indigenous Peoples Day

October 11, 2022 12:01PM CDT
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

An Illinois coalition wants to get rid of Columbus Day.  Speaking in Chicago yesterday, leaders of the Indigenous Peoples Day Coalition of Illinois called for the Columbus Day holiday to be replaced with Indigenous Peoples Day on calendars around the country.  The request came on the same day as the annual Columbus Day parade downtown.  President Biden last year issued a proclamation to observe Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day.

