The weather pattern for March is usually a mixed bag. But this week, we’ll see cold, rain, warmth and then snow. By Friday we’ll see a return to cold weather the next 10 days. For today,¬†mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The sunrise will be at 7:12 a.m. and¬† 6:52 p.m.

Windy and rainy for Wednesday, but Thursday the temperature reaches into the 60’s but by Friday dropping down into the 30’s with snow showers.