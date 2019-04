Nearly two out of three Americans are in the path of a storm forecast to hammer the central and eastern U.S. with heavy snow, drenching rain, and flooding. The slow-moving storm could dump as much as two feet of snow on parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest. After the storm passes, melting snow will ramp up the flood threat in the north-central U.S. over the next few weeks.

In Joliet, we could see some wet snow at times but no accumulation. To the north of Chicago up to an inch of snow forecast.