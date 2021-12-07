Weather Alert
Coldest Air Of The Season Arrives
Dec 7, 2021 @ 5:19am
National Weather Service
The coldest air of the season will arrive with single digit wind chills expected early Tuesday morning.
There will be some flurries for some Tuesday afternoon, with additional light snow possible for Tuesday night along and southeast of I-57.
A dusting of snow would be possible in these locations.
A slight moderating trend in temperatures occurs through Wednesday and Thursday. There is a strong weather system this weekend, and it looks like we will remain on the warm side of the system during the period of heavier precipitation Friday into Friday evening with 50’s expected by Friday evening.
After a cool down Saturday into Monday, much warmer air returns for Tuesday to Friday of next week with temps near 60 possible!
