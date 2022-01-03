      Weather Alert

Coldest Morning of the Winter

Jan 3, 2022 @ 5:27am

Sunday night into Monday morning is the coldest night so far this winter! Away from the Lake and city, the actual air temperatures will drop below zero, with double digit subzero lows possible at a couple of the typically coldest locations. While winds will be light, it won’t take much wind to produce bitter cold wind chills. Bundle up and wear multiple layers if you have to spend any time outdoors Monday morning. Nice warm-up for Tuesday before colder weather comes back for Wed afternoon and Thursday!

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -7.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a steady temperature around 15.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny but with a chilly wind, with a high near 36.  Wind chills in the low 20s!
Popular Posts
House Fire in Plainfield
Silver Cross Adopting No Visitors Policy
Driver Service Facilities To Close For Two Weeks Due To COVID Surge
Bail Set At $1M For Two Charged In Shootout At Suburban Mall
Arrest Made in Connection to Crest Hill Shooting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On