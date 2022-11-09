Collective Bargaining Amendment Passes
November 9, 2022 5:13AM CST
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
The right to organize appears to have passed in Illinois. The measure would amend the state constitution to give workers the right to organize and bargain collectively to ensure better pay, hours, and working conditions. The fate of the ballot measure was being closely watched outside of Illinois, as it could gauge public support for similar labor movements across the country, even in conservative states.