College Athletes Who Transfer Twice Can Play, For Now, After Judge Sets Aside NCAA Transfer Rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College athletes who were denied the chance to play immediately after transferring a second time can return to competition, for now.

A federal judge in West Virginia issued a 14-day temporary restraining order Wednesday against the NCAA.

The order comes after seven states files a lawsuit contending the NCAA’s transfer rule violates federal antitrust law.

The NCAA didn’t immediately indicate whether it would appeal.

NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out a year.

But an additional transfer as an undergraduate generally requires the NCAA to grant a waiver to play.

A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Dec. 27.