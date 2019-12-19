College In Naperville Will Be Featured In NCAA Division III National Champion Football Game On ESPNU
North Central College football team plays Wisconsin Whitewater on Friday, December 20th in Texas for the NCAA Division III National Championship. North Central has won 39 national championships in cross county and track and field and other sports but never have they been this far in the football playoffs. North Central College’s athletic director Jim Miller says their team is focused and deserve to be in the championship game.
On their route to the national championship game, North Central beat NCAA Division III powerhouse Mount Union in Ohio and will play a Whitewater team that has won six national championships.
Friday night’s game will be played in Shenandoah, Texas on the campus of Mary Hardin Baylor and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 7 p.m.
Four student athletes are on the team including, Tim Mayerhofer from Plainfield East who has 27 tackles on the year. Austin Zavis from Lincoln-Way East, Payton Voitik from Morris and Tom Savickas from Minooka are also on the rooster.