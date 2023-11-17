1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Collins Street Still Closed By Railroad Tracks

November 17, 2023 7:51AM CST
Collins Street at railroad tracks near Cleveland – Joliet

Work on the Collins Street Water Main Improvement Project continues along Collins Street between Liberty Street and Hills Avenue.  The project is anticipated to be completed by May 1, 2024.

On October 16th, a full road closure required for the work on Collins Street between Ward Avenue and Meeker Avenue was anticipated to reopen to traffic on November 17th, 2023. As of 7 a.m. today Collins is open between Meeker Avenue and Cleveland Avenue but you cannot cross the railroad tracks.  Vehicles including trucks continue to be detoured through the neighborhood.

 

