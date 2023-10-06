1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Collins Street Water Main Improvement Project to begin October 9, 2023

October 6, 2023 8:20AM CDT
Work on the Collins Street Water Main Improvement Project on Collins Street between Liberty Street and Hills Avenue will begin on Monday, October 9, 2023.  The work on Collins Street is anticipated to be completed by May 1, 2024.

The project will require significant traffic control to be installed for the duration of the project.  A full road closure will be required for the work on Collins Street between Ward Avenue and Meeker Avenue beginning on Monday, October 16, 2023.  It is anticipated that the work between Ward Avenue and Meeker Avenue will be completed, and the road reopened to vehicular traffic, by November 3, 2023.  Detour routes will be posted.

Drivers should be prepared for long delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone. Obey the posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers.  For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.

For additional information regarding the City’s Water Main Rehabilitation Program, please visit https://www.joliet.gov/government/departments/public-utilities/construction-zone

