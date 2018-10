The City of Joliet announces that the week of October 8, 2018, they will have regularly scheduled garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick-up. The Columbus Day holiday on Monday, October 8, 2018, will not affect Waste Management’s schedule.

In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, City Hall is closed Monday, October 8, 2018, and the parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking

meters.