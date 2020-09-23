ComEd And Other Utilities Extend Moratorium On Residential Disconnections To March 31st
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Several utilities in the state including ComEd are agreeing to extend a moratorium on cutting service to residents until March 31st of 2021. This action affects low-income customers and those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement comes only days after the Illinois Commerce Commission sent a letter to the utilities asking them to extend the moratorium until the end of March. Other utilities who are under the deal include Peoples Gas, Aqua Illinois, Ameren, Illinois American Water, North Shore Gas, and Utility Services of Illinois.