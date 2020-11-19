ComEd Customers Spoiled Food Claims Rejected After August Power Outage
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
ComEd customers are not happy with the power company after their spoiled food claims stemming from an August power outage have been rejected. More than 800-thousand customers lost power during the storm in August with many of them not able to properly keep their food refrigerated. At the time, ComEd issued a statement encouraging customers to submit their claims but they have since reversed course. In a statement sent to WLS-TV, officials now say ComEd is “not liable for damages caused by severe weather” or other natural disasters.