ComEd Customers Spoiled Food Claims Rejected After August Power Outage

Nov 19, 2020 @ 11:31am
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ComEd customers are not happy with the power company after their spoiled food claims stemming from an August power outage have been rejected.  More than 800-thousand customers lost power during the storm in August with many of them not able to properly keep their food refrigerated.  At the time, ComEd issued a statement encouraging customers to submit their claims but they have since reversed course.  In a statement sent to WLS-TV, officials now say ComEd is “not liable for damages caused by severe weather” or other natural disasters.

