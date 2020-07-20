ComEd Strikes Deal With Feds In Bribery Case
ComEd is striking a deal with federal prosecutors in the case of a drawn out bribery scheme with alleged connections to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Court records show ComEd disguised payments to Madigan’s political connections as legitimate salaries or indirect payments on subcontracts in exchange for favorable laws and regulations. Records show the corruption lasted from 2011 to 2019. During that time, the state legislature passed favorable legislation relating to how much ComEd and its parent company Exelon could charge for electricity in Illinois.