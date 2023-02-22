Committee Formed to Support D86 Bond Referendum

Joliet Public School District 86 has asked residents to approve a proposed $99.5 million bond referendum for the April 4th ballot. If approved, most of the money will be used to replace two junior high schools — Gompers Junior High (originally built in 1958) and Hufford Junior High School (built in 1956).

Remaining funds will be used for restroom renovations, security upgrades, and the technology infrastructure will be addressed at all schools throughout the school district. A new group has been formed in an attempt to encourage residents who live in the district to vote yes for the referendum.

Citizens in Support of District 86 Referendum Committee has been created to campaign in favor of the ballot initiative. A referendum question needs 50% plus one in order to pass.

Find more on this committee can be found at yesD86.org.