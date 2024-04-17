Communications Breakdown Left Authorities In The Dark And Residents Without Alerts Amid Maui Fire

HONOLULU (AP) — A new report shows that the head of Maui’s emergency management agency dragged his heels about returning to the island as wildfires ripped across the island last August.

That came as a broader communications breakdown left authorities in the dark and residents without emergency alerts.

The report released Wednesday says communications problems were also encountered by the Hawaiian Electric Company.

And officials were unable to confirm that power lines were de-energized until well after the flames had caused widespread damage.

The report is the second of two major assessments out this week about the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.