Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 3rd

The Plainfield Fire Protection District will host a community blood drive with Heartland Blood Centers on Wednesday, April 3rd from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Fire District Administration and Training Facility, 23748 W. 135 th Street. Blood that is collected goes to area hospitals to help those in need. One blood donation can help up to 3 people. Anyone age 16 or older is eligible to donate blood.

Please bring a picture ID and eat a good meal prior to donating. Walk-ins are welcome however if you would like to sign up for a preferred donation time please visit https://ht.heartlandbc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5574151 to make your reservation.

Blood donors save lives! Be a lifesaver and sign up for our blood drive!