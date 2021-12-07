Community Blood Drive Wednesday, December 8th

The Plainfield Fire Protection District will host a community blood drive with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois on Wednesday, December 8th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Fire District Administration and Training Facility, 23748 W. 135th Street. Blood donations go to area hospitals to help those in need. One blood donation can help up to 3 people. Anyone age 16 or older is eligible to donate blood.
Please bring a picture ID and eat a good meal prior to donating. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment call 800-786-4483 or visit versiti.org/IL. Blood donors save lives.