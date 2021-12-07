      Weather Alert

Community Blood Drive Wednesday, December 8th

Dec 7, 2021 @ 5:19am
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

The Plainfield Fire Protection District will host a community blood drive with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois on Wednesday, December 8th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Fire District Administration and Training Facility, 23748 W. 135th Street. Blood donations go to area hospitals to help those in need. One blood donation can help up to 3 people. Anyone age 16 or older is eligible to donate blood.

Please bring a picture ID and eat a good meal prior to donating. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment call 800-786-4483 or visit versiti.org/IL. Blood donors save lives.

Popular Posts
Defense Calls For Mistrial In Smollett Trial
Arrest Made in Bank Robbery in Downtown Joliet
Former Sheriff's Officer Charged in Drug Trafficking Case
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Connection to Halloween Incident in Bolingbrook
Accidental Shooting in Joliet Injures Two
Connect With Us Listen To Us On