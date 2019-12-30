Concerns Increasing As Number Of Illinois Wind Farms Goes Up
Central Illinois grain farmer Mike Doyle walks across a snow-covered field full of wind turbines on his farm in Arrowsmith, Ill., Friday Dec. 5, 2008. Thousands of others like them erected across the Midwest the past few years were part of an unprecedented build-out for the wind-power industry.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Concerns from environmentalists are increasing as the number of wind farms in Illinois goes up. Reports say the state ranks sixth in the country for the number of operational wind turbines. Federal experts predict that the state could produce enough wind energy by 2030 to power the equivalent of over seven million average American homes. Environmentalists say wind turbines impact wildlife, including bats and birds. Some say they are an eyesore and worry about property values.