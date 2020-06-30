      Breaking News
Concerts Are Back At Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet But Reservations Required

Looking for free, live music the whole family can enjoy? You’ll find it at the 64th “Concerts On The Hill” every Thursday in July and August. Concerts kick off at 6:30 pm at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, downtown Joliet.

The first concert is July 2, featuring the Rat Pack Swooners and Just Us, with nostalgic-feel-good-summertime music.

New this year, make a reservation for limited seating on polka dot hill by contacting the park: 815-724-3761 or visit www.bicentennialpark.org for more information.

