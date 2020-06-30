Concerts Are Back At Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet But Reservations Required
Bicentennial Park/md
Looking for free, live music the whole family can enjoy? You’ll find it at the 64th “Concerts On The Hill” every Thursday in July and August. Concerts kick off at 6:30 pm at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, downtown Joliet.
The first concert is July 2, featuring the Rat Pack Swooners and Just Us, with nostalgic-feel-good-summertime music.
New this year, make a reservation for limited seating on polka dot hill by contacting the park: 815-724-3761 or visit www.bicentennialpark.org for more information.