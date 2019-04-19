Congressman Dan Lipinski Issues Statement on Mueller Report

Congressman Dan Lipinski (IL-3) released the following statement today on Special Counsel Mueller’s report:

Though the president has been legally cleared of collusion with Russian nationals who interfered with our electoral process, the report raises other serious issues regarding his actions. Most crucially, the report explicitly states that the investigation did not exonerate the president on obstruction of justice charges. Special Prosecutor Mueller and his team said they would have stated in the report that the president did not commit obstruction of justice if they had come to that conclusion. There were 10 instances cited in which the President acted in a way that could have potentially been considered obstruction. In a few of these cases he was saved by staff who did not follow through on what the President asked them to do. These are serious and troubling actions that clearly demonstrate a President who does not understand the limits of his power. The next step is for Congress to hear directly from Special Counsel Mueller so he can thoroughly explain his investigation and why he did not come to a conclusion on the obstruction charges. That being said, we must not spend the next year and half being distracted from working on solutions to serious problems that impact Americans on a daily basis. The American people are counting on Congress to find workable solutions to our nation’s most pressing issues, which include fixing our broken infrastructure, creating good middle class jobs, bringing down skyrocketing drug and hospital costs, keeping our children and our communities safe, protecting our air and water, and safeguarding our retirement security. I remain committed to working on solutions that improve the lives of my constituents and all Americans.