Congressman Henry Cuellar Of Texas Carjacked Near Capitol

October 3, 2023 11:46AM CDT
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event in San Antonio, May 4, 2022. Cuellar was carjacked late Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Washington's Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol, multiple media sources reported. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office says he’s been carjacked by three armed attackers.

Cuellar’s chief of staff says the Texas Democrat was parking his car Monday evening when the assailants approached him and stole the car.

The chief of staff says Cuellar was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement, who recovered the car.

The Washington Post reports the robbery happened in Washington’s Navy Yard area about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Monday’s carjacking is the second assault on a member of Congress in the District of Columbia this year.

In February, Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig was assaulted in her apartment building.

Craig suffered bruises while escaping serious injury.

