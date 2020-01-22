Congressman Kinzinger Serving On Mission With Air National Guard
Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., speaks to reporters after attending an event Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Chicago. They don't like the talk of impeachment, but there's a small and growing number of Republicans who want the Democratic-run House investigation of President Donald Trump to proceed. 'I want to know what happened," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, said Thursday. But he and some others, including moderates in tight reelection races, say Democrats went too far by starting an impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger is currently serving as a Lieutenant Colonel with the Air National Guard. His Communications Director announced in a tweet yesterday that the congressman was sent on a mission in the U.S. over the weekend. The tweet also stated that the congressman’s offices in both Illinois and Washington D.C. will keep him updated while he is away. Kinzinger is a reconnaissance pilot in the Illinois Air National Guard.