Congressman Lipinski Hosts FAFSA Presentation at Lewis University
Rep. Daniel Lipinski (IL-3) is hosting a FAFSA Presentation at Lewis University on Monday, Nov. 25. The presentation, put on by Lewis University’s Office of Financial Aid, will include information about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form and helpful advice about applying for financial aid to pursue a degree in higher education.
The event will take place at Lewis University’s Academic Building in AS 158-A. Additional information on the event can be found at Lipinski.house.gov/events.